North Korea's Olympic Cheer Squad Is Creeping People Out

North Korea may have 22 athletes competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, but all eyes are on the country's 229-woman cheer squad.

The so-called "army of beauties" wear matching outfits and perform meticulously choreographed cheers when North Korean athletes compete.

North Korean supporters cheer during the preliminary round of the women's hockey game between Switzerland and the combined Koreas at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea on Feb. 10, 2018.

Their cheers are pretty standard, according to translators at The Washington Post. The women are singing traditional songs and chanting phrases like "go team" and "our home country, unite!"

But some onlookers think the "official government enthusiasm" is creepy.

Hate to be a downer, but this seems exactly like what you'd expect of a "cheer squad" from a totalitarian country. Official government enthusiasm. https://t.co/L6VOkRN6zf — Paul Farhi (@farhip) February 10, 2018

North Korea cheer-squad is truly super creepy #pyeongchangOlympics2018 pic.twitter.com/r98l0nIejN — Hertz Nazaire (@Nazaire73) February 10, 2018

This is North Korea's 🇰🇵 #Olympics Cheer Squad

I can't tell if they are happy to be doing this or not pic.twitter.com/7YWyojyy4P — JAREDO TX™ (@JaredoTexas) February 10, 2018

The squad hasn't been photographed outside of North Korea in about a decade. In 2006, 21 cheerleaders were reportedly imprisoned for talking about what they saw at sporting events in South Korea. The women had promised to view the South as "enemy territory," a South Korean newspaper reported, citing unnamed defectors from the North.

With files from The Associated Press

