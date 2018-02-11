All Sections
    LIVING
    02/11/2018 19:30 EST | Updated 51 minutes ago

    The Royal Wedding Will Be Perfectly Timed For Canadian Viewers

    New details were announced about Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle.

    Ben Birchall/Pool via Reuters
    Britain's Prince Harry whispers to Meghan Markle as they watch a dance performance by Jukebox Collective in the banqueting hall during a visit to Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, Britain on Jan. 18, 2018.

    LONDON — Prince Harry and fiancee American actress Meghan Markle have released more details about their May 19 wedding, revealing that the event will include a carriage ride through Windsor so they can share the big day with the public.

    The couple will marry at noon local time in St. George's Chapel, the 15th century church on the grounds of Windsor Castle that has long been the backdrop of choice for royal occasions. Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, gave permission for use of the venue and will attend the wedding.

    The 7 a.m. EST start time means viewers in Canada and the United States can join in. It is expected that the wedding will be televised.

    DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP via Getty Images
    A general view shows the nave in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, west of London, on Feb. 11, 2018 where Britain's Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle will hold their wedding ceremony.

    Kensington Palace said in a statement that the couple is "hugely grateful" for the many good wishes they have received and they hope the carriage ride will give the general public a chance to take part.

    "They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day," the palace said.

    Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby is to marry the couple. A reception for the couple and guests from the congregation will be held in St. George's Hall after the carriage ride.

    Prince Charles, the father of the groom, will give a private evening reception for the couple, close friends and family at an undisclosed location.

    With a file from Emma Paling

