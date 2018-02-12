All Sections
    02/12/2018

    Mikael Kingsbury Wins Gold In Moguls At PyeongChang Olympics

    He won the silver in Sochi.

    • Canadian Press
    David Ramos via Getty Images
    Canada's Mikael Kingsbury of Canada celebrates winning gold in the men's moguls.

    Canada's Mikael Kingsbury has captured his first Olympic title, winning gold in the men's moguls at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

    The 25-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., scored 86.63 in the third and final run to take top spot.

    Australia's Matt Graham took silver with 82.57 while Daichi Hara captured bronze with 82.19.

    Kingsbury, the World Cup leader and Sochi Games silver medallist, was the top qualifier after scoring 86.07 points Friday.

    Kingsbury has won six straight World Cup season titles and is on track for a seventh.

    Teammate Marc-Antoine Gagnon was edged out of a podium spot and finished in fourth.

    More to come

