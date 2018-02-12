Paris. Florence. Winnipeg?

It's true that Canada's great towns and cities, while they have a lot to offer in many respects, aren't generally included when listing the world's most romantic places. But that doesn't mean the country is short on quality couples getaways, even ones that might be just outside your front door.

Part of the romance of Canada is our wide, open spaces — it's hard not to feel close to your beloved when you're cuddled together under an endless night sky, or next to a majestic mountain range, or at the edge of deep blue ocean.

An aurora over Whitehorse, Yukon.

There's charm to be found from coast to coast to coast, in cute hotels and B&Bs, heritage properties, and natural reserves. You just have to figure out what you love best as a couple — a city adventure? A rural escape? A wilderness retreat? — and start looking for a spot near you.

Here are 10 places to get started on rekindling those romantic fires, from Vancouver Island to Newfoundland and several points in between.

The Inn by Mallard Cottage, Quidi Vidi Village, N.L.

You might find it hard to believe that this charming fishing village is within walking distance of downtown St. John's, but it's a great spot for an east coast romantic getaway within a city.

The decor at this new inn is homey but stylish, and you'll be just steps from Mallard Cottage, consistently named one of the best restaurants in Canada. Take a walk along Quidi Vidi Lake, grab a beer at the nearby Quidi Vidi Brewery, or just sit and enjoy the ocean view.

Reesor Ranch, Cypress Hills, Sask.

Looking for a getaway that's truly secluded? Look no further than this historic ranch property in southern Saskatchewan. Stay at the on-property B&B, or make it just the two of you and book the private log cabin.

You can connect under the amazing night sky: Cypress Hills is a dark sky preserve, so the views should be impressive.

Pettinger Point, Tofino, B.C.

Pettinger Point, Tofino, B.C.

Follow a forest boardwalk up to this scenic location on the property of the Pacific Sands Resort on Vancouver Island, just south of Tofino. A sunset visit is ideal but any time of the day is gorgeous.

Drake Devonshire, Wellington, Ont.

This outpost of Toronto's Drake Hotel, in newly hip Prince Edward County, is a great place to take a couples getaway just a couple hours from Toronto.

Stay in a well-designed guest room with a view of Lake Ontario or Lake Creek, eat great food made with local and seasonal ingredients, enjoy locally made wine, and check out a wide variety of entertainment events.

Banff Upper Hot Springs, Banff, Alta.

Bathers soak in the Banff Upper Hot Springs.

Alberta's Rocky Mountains certainly aren't short on romantic vistas and gorgeous hotels, but a day spent together at Banff Hot Springs is a particularly great way to get romantic.

Soak together in the natural mineral waters, relax and enjoy the mountain vistas, and take a hike together to use your newly soothed muscles.

Place D'Youville, Quebec City, Que.

Skaters enjoy the ice rink in Place D'Youville.

Brave that famous Quebec chill with a skating date at Place D'Youville, where you can skate outside from October to March. The lights are lovely in the evening, and you can stop for dinner at a nearby restaurant after working up an appetite on the ice.

Thermea by Nordik Spa-Nature, Winnipeg, Man.

Famously chilly Winnipeg will seem plenty warm when you spend an afternoon together at Thermea, a Nordic-style spa within the city.

You can hang out and enjoy the thermal cycle, alternating between hot and cold therapies to get the full benefits. Book a massage at the in-house spa, or take a break for a meal. And make sure to catch a Finnish Aufguss ritual, a first in Canada.

Rideau Canal, Ottawa, Ont.

People ice skating on Rideau Canal.

It might be obvious, but the Rideau Canal is a prime Ottawa attraction for a reason. Skate along the canal holding hands in the winter months, enjoying the views of the country's capital.

In the warmer months of the year you can walk or bike along the canal. And other Ottawa attractions are nearby, either way.

Northern Lights Resort and Spa, Whitehorse, Yukon

If the great outdoors is your idea of romantic, then this is the perfect place to plan a couples getaway.

You'll be near all of the wonderful wilderness that the Yukon has to offer, but you can also work in delicious intimate dinners and a couples massage. You might even see the northern lights.

Cape LaHave Adventures, LaHave Island, N.S.

Give glamping a try at this secluded eastern Canadian campground, accessible by kayak. Paddle out to your site, enjoy the wildlife, relax on a white-sand beach, and enjoy fresh local oysters and wine. You'll get to explore the area with a certified guide and enjoy true seclusion together.

