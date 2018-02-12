All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • BUSINESS
    02/12/2018 13:23 EST | Updated 48 minutes ago

    Trump Threatens 'Reciprocal Tax,' Says Canada 'Doesn't Treat Us Right'

    It's unclear what the U.S. president has in mind.

    • Canadian Press
    Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, Feb. 9, 2018. Trump says he's planning to announce a "reciprocal tax'' on countries that take advantage of the United States on trade, with more details to be released later this week.

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is complaining about Canadian trade practices while threatening a tax on international imports.

    The U.S. president made the remarks at the White House today while unveiling a long-awaited infrastructure plan.

    He says some countries are so-called allies, but don't act like allies when it comes to trade.

    Earlier on HuffPost: Republicans concerned Trump may start a trade war

    At one point, he made specific reference to Canada, saying the country does not treat its neighbour fairly when it comes to farming and border-crossing.

    It's unclear what he was referring to, although he has complained in the past about dairy controls and softwood lumber.

    Trump brought back an old threat to institute some kind of tax on imports. He called it a "reciprocal tax,'' and said he would have more to say about it in the coming days and months.

    Also on HuffPost:

    • Canadian Press
    MORE:BusinessDonald Trumpnewsreciprocal taxTrump reciprocal taxUS trade