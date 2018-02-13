Fort McMurray Fire Victim Wins $1-Million Lottery Prize

A couple who lost their home in the Fort McMurray wildfire now have a lot of extra dough to finish rebuilding it.

Bill Pendergast won $1 million in a Lotto 6/49 draw earlier this month, thanks to a ticket he bought while visiting his sick father in Newfoundland, according to Atlantic Lottery.

He stopped at a gas station in Goulds, Nfld. to get his dad a 7 Up when he decided to buy a ticket.

As soon as he found out he won, he called his wife Carrie, who was in Fort McMurray and she booked a flight over right away.

The couple told CTV News their home was a total loss after the devastating 2016 fire. They escaped with only their cat, dog, birds, some photos and clothing.

Destroyed houses in the Abasand neighbourhood are seen in Fort McMurray, Alta., June 1, 2016.

"The whole entire place looked like a war zone," Carrie told the network.

"It was very difficult until the flowers started to pop up through it, which was a sign of hope."

Bill told VOCM that the money will be a big help as they finish the reconstruction.

The 50-year-old millwright, who works for Suncor Energy, and his wife also plan to take a Caribbean vacation with their sons later this year, he told the Telegram.

He also has one more plan for his winnings.

"I have always wanted a Mustang, and I will finally have one, I'm 100-per-cent sure of that," he said.

