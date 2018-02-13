All Sections
    • ALBERTA
    02/13/2018 16:14 EST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Fort McMurray Fire Victim Wins $1-Million Lottery Prize

    Bill Pendergast said the money will be a big help in rebuilding his and his wife's home.

    Atlantic Lottery
    Carrie and Bill Pendergast pose with their novelty cheque after Bill won $1 million in a Lotto 6/49 draw.

    A couple who lost their home in the Fort McMurray wildfire now have a lot of extra dough to finish rebuilding it.

    Bill Pendergast won $1 million in a Lotto 6/49 draw earlier this month, thanks to a ticket he bought while visiting his sick father in Newfoundland, according to Atlantic Lottery.

    He stopped at a gas station in Goulds, Nfld. to get his dad a 7 Up when he decided to buy a ticket.

    As soon as he found out he won, he called his wife Carrie, who was in Fort McMurray and she booked a flight over right away.

    The couple told CTV News their home was a total loss after the devastating 2016 fire. They escaped with only their cat, dog, birds, some photos and clothing.

    Topher Seguin/Reuters
    Destroyed houses in the Abasand neighbourhood are seen in Fort McMurray, Alta., June 1, 2016.

    "The whole entire place looked like a war zone," Carrie told the network.

    "It was very difficult until the flowers started to pop up through it, which was a sign of hope."

    Bill told VOCM that the money will be a big help as they finish the reconstruction.

    The 50-year-old millwright, who works for Suncor Energy, and his wife also plan to take a Caribbean vacation with their sons later this year, he told the Telegram.

    He also has one more plan for his winnings.

    "I have always wanted a Mustang, and I will finally have one, I'm 100-per-cent sure of that," he said.

