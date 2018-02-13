The first Olympic gold medal in mixed doubles curling goes to Canada.

Canada's John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes downed defending world champions Jenny Perret and Martin Rios of Switzerland 10-3 in the final.

Morris hoisted Lawes into the air in triumph following their victory. Lawes then ran into the stands to hug family and friends.

Ottawa's Morris and Winnipeg's Lawes claimed the second Olympic gold medals of their careers and Canada's third of the Pyeongchang Games.

Lawes was third for the Jennifer Jones team that won women's team gold in 2014. Morris was vice for Kevin Martin when they took the men's team title in 2010.

Mixed doubles curling made its Olympic debut in Pyeongchang.

John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes dominated the mixed doubles round robin.

After trading deuces with the Swiss in the first two ends, the Canadians scored a pivotal four in the third to lead 6-2.

The Canadians were outshooting the Swiss 92 per cent to 63 after five ends and led 8-3.

The Swiss were setting up for a multi-point end in the sixth, but the Canadians played defence and left Perret with a tough hit to score points.

They gave up a steal of two and shook hands.

After Morris made a hit and roll to score lay four in the third, Rios sent an attempted hit through the rings. A delicate raise by Lawes with Canada's last stone of the end scored quadruple points.

Canada held the Swiss to one in the fourth and scored two in the fifth for an 8-3 lead.

The shotmaking abilities of Morris, 39, and Lawes, 29, overcame their lack of experience together as a team. They'd curled few mixed doubles games together prior to winning January's trials.

They topped the preliminary round with a 6-1 record and beat Norway 8-4 in the semifinal to advance to the championship game. As the top seed in the playoffs, Canada had hammer to start the final.

