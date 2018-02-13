All These Canadian Olympic Skaters Are Dating In Real Life

Those feeling all hot and bothered over the fact that Canadian ice dance sweethearts Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are not, in fact, a real-life couple (but who skates like that unless they're actually in love, or at least in lust?! COME ON!), can finally find some solace.

No, Virtue and Moir didn't just announce that they've been secretly dating this entire time (sorry), but it turns out that there are other adorable skating couples we can fawn over on Team Canada. What is it about skating and bringing the heat?

Here are a few cuties that are together irl.

1. Denny and Josie Morrison

Not only together, but married! Speed skaters Denny Morrison and Josie Morrison (née Spence) married in May 2017, The Canadian Press reports.

And their love story would be incredible even if they weren't Olympic athletes. Even though the two weren't dating yet, when Morrison opened his eyes in the hospital after a 2015 motorcycle crash, he told the nurse that the teammate by his bedside — Josie — was his future wife, he told The Canadian Press.

The next year, when Morrison suffered a stroke, it was Josie who recognized the signs and rushed him to a hospital, he wrote in Vice.

Now he calls her his guardian angel.

Josie found out she'd be joining Morrison on the Olympic team in PyeongChang in January, The Canadian Press reports.

"It means a lot," Josie said. "This was kind of a dream of ours."

After the Games, the pair will go on a long-awaited honeymoon.

2. Eric Radford and Luis Fenero

OK, OK, so ice dancer Luis Fenero is Spanish, not Canadian, but we made an exception for this sweet couple (plus he trains in Montreal, so close enough).

Canadian pairs figure skater Eric Radford made headlines Monday as the first openly-gay athlete to win gold at the Winter Games. His impressive performance at the figure skating team event helped earn Team Canada its first gold medal of the Games. And who was watching him from the stands but his fiancé, ice dancer Luis Fenero.

Radford and Fenero have been dating since 2016 and got engaged last year, OutSports reports.

The Spanish ice dance team isn't competing in the PyeongChang Olympics, OutSports reports, so Fenero can go ahead and cheer for his love loud and proud.

3. Charles Hamelin and Marianne St-Gelais

Speed skaters Charles Hamelin and Marianne St-Gelais revealed that they were a couple eight years ago with a rink-side kiss (which would later go viral) after Hamelin won a gold medal in Vancouver.

Charles Hamelin kisses his girlfriend and fellow Canadian short-track skater Marianne St-Gelais during the 2010 Winter Olympics on Feb. 26, 2010.

They recreated the swoon-worthy moment in 2014, when Hamelin won another gold at Sochi.

Canada's Charles Hamelin kisses his girlfriend Marianne St-Gelais after winning the gold medal in the Men's Short Track during the Sochi Winter Olympics on Feb. 10, 2014.

St-Gelais, who has won two silver medals, has said that at the 2018 Olympics she intends to focus on her own performance.

"I can cheer for Charles, I can be there for him. But if something bad happens, if something good happens, I just have to keep in mind that I still have a race to do, that I still have goals, and I still want to be on the podium," she told The Toronto Star.

But she and Hamelin are still cute AF.

4. Caroline Ouellette and Julie Chu

When the former captain of the Olympic U.S. women's hockey team and the former captain of the Canadian Olympics women's hockey team fall in love and have a baby together, you make an exception in your "Canadian couples" list even though neither is competing in this year's Games and one happens to be American, OK?

Because it is a movie-worthy love story and they literally JUST HAD A BABY, guys.

Ouellette and Chu, who are considered two of the greatest female hockey players of all time, announced the birth of their daughter, Liv, in November. If you, like us, are wondering which hockey team Liv is going to cheer for, allow us to put your minds at ease: neither.

"Hahaha we are just hoping for a hockey fan and for certain international game match ups she will be a stingers fan," Chu said on Instagram. "(She'll alternate) by each game. USA vs Canada she will be in stingers or les canadiennes," she explained further in response to another question.

Chu and Ouellette are both coaches for Montreal's Concordia University women's hockey team, called The Stingers. And they are teammates in the Canadian Women's Hockey League, where they and their fellow Canadiennes de Montreal took home the Clarkson Cup last season.

But, more importantly, look at their adorable Christmas photo ... ahhhhhhhh we can't!

So it seems that even though Virtue and Moir seem insistent on remaining "just friends" (stop kidding yourselves, you two!!!) we still have a lot of love to fawn over.

