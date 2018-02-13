Toronto Firefighter Who Disappeared In New York Found Safe In California

TORONTO — A Toronto firefighter who was the subject of an extensive six-day search at a New York ski centre has been found safe in California.

Authorities launched a search for 49-year-old skier Constantinos "Danny" Filippidis on Whiteface Mountain last Wednesday afternoon after his companions reported him missing.

State police said Tuesday the search was called off when Filippidis contacted local authorities in Sacramento, Calif.

Officials say more than 140 people spent a combined 7,000 hours searching the rugged mountain terrain, calling in helicopters and search dogs to assist.

Filippidis was part of a group of Toronto firefighters making an annual ski trip to Whiteface. Police say the circumstances of the case are under investigation.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said the service was relieved to know Filippidis was safe, and said the firefighter was in the care of police in Sacramento.

Pegg declined further comment on the grounds that the disappearance is now part of an "ongoing investigation."

