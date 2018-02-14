Canada's Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford won a bronze medal in pairs figure skating at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Thursday.

The two-time world champions, who are competing in their final season, scored 153.33 points for their program to Adele's "Hometown Glory," and 230.15 total points.

Germany's Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot, who started the day just 0.23 points behind the Canadians, won gold with 235.90 while reigning world champions Sui Wenging and Han Cong of China took silver with 235.47.

Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, representing Russia, were second after Wednesday's short program but fell to fourth place.

Canada's Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford compete in the free skate during the pairs competition.

Duhamel and Radford were third after the short program, five-and-a-half points behind the leaders. But six teams were all within just three points behind them.

Duhamel, from Lively, Ont., and Radford, from Balmertown, Ont., executed a beautiful quadruple throw Salchow in a virtually clean program, and after they struck what could be their final competitive pose, Duhamel knelt on one knee, overcome by emotion.

Duhamel and Radford helped lead Canada to gold in the team event earlier in the Games.

Canada hasn't won an Olympic pairs medal since Jamie Sale and David Pelletier captured gold in 2002 in Salt Lake City.

Canada's Patrick Chan begins his quest for a men's singles medal in the short program on Friday.

