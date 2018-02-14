All Sections
    POLITICS
    02/14/2018 12:50 EST | Updated 23 minutes ago

    Patrick Brown Urges His Sexual Misconduct Accusers To Try To Press Charges

    One of the women now says she wasn't underage at time of incident.

    Aaron Vincent Elkaim/CP
    Patrick Brown speaks at a press conference at Queen's Park in Toronto on Jan. 24, 2018.

    TORONTO — Former Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown is challenging two women who accused him of sexual misconduct to go to police and try to have authorities press charges.

    In a statement posted to Facebook, Brown says he wants the unnamed women who made the allegations in a CTV News report in January to contact Barrie, Ont., police so the accusations can be dealt with in a "proper and fair forum."

    His comments come after one of the women told CTV News she was not under the legal drinking age or in high school during one of the alleged incidents, as originally reported.

    Earlier: Elliott on Brown allegations

    The woman says the altered timeline doesn't change the core of her allegations and notes that she has been subject to demeaning and misogynistic comments online since CTV's first report.

    Brown resigned hours after CTV's January report and now says that the broadcaster defamed him.

    CTV says it stands by its reporting. The allegations have not been independently verified by The Canadian Press.

    CTV News fabricated a malicious and false report about me from two anonymous accusers. After a long three weeks, CTV...

    Posted by Patrick Brown on Wednesday, 14 February 2018
