The Olympics are a great time for displaying our national pride as millions around the world tune in to cheer on the athletes representing their country. But we must admit that sometimes we're ogling the show-stopping costumes while also being dazzled by the athletes' physical prowess. And there's nothing wrong with that.

Take the figure skaters. Team Canada's Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir, and Kaetlyn Osmond, as well as the U.S.' favourite siblings, Alex and Maia Shibutani, and many more, brought their fashionista slayage to their figure skating routines. (And won some metals too, no big deal.)

From blinding rhinestones, lace-up dresses, sexy cutouts, and unexpected fringe, here are some of our favourite 2018 Olympics figure skating costumes.