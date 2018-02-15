All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • STYLE
    02/15/2018 16:23 EST | Updated 3 hours ago

    All The Best Figure Skating Costumes At The PyeongChang Olympics

    Medals? What are medals?

    The Olympics are a great time for displaying our national pride as millions around the world tune in to cheer on the athletes representing their country. But we must admit that sometimes we're ogling the show-stopping costumes while also being dazzled by the athletes' physical prowess. And there's nothing wrong with that.

    Take the figure skaters. Team Canada's Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir, and Kaetlyn Osmond, as well as the U.S.' favourite siblings, Alex and Maia Shibutani, and many more, brought their fashionista slayage to their figure skating routines. (And won some metals too, no big deal.)

    From blinding rhinestones, lace-up dresses, sexy cutouts, and unexpected fringe, here are some of our favourite 2018 Olympics figure skating costumes.

    Figure Skating Costumes At PyeongChang

    MORE:figure skating costumesfigure skating costumes olympicsfigure skating costumes olympics 2018figure skating olympics 2018olympics 2018Pyeongchang 2018Style