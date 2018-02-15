Prince Harry Seems To Like Canadian Fashion, Too

Couples who dress together look their best together!

After shining a spotlight on Canadian fashion for the past few months, Meghan Markle has let her other half see what he was missing.

On their recent trip to Edinburgh, Prince Harry and Markle wore complementary coats to ward off the elements: she in a tartan Burberry look, he in a Canuck favourite — Club Monaco.

Prince Harry visits Edinburgh Castle on Feb. 13 wearing a Club Monaco coat.

The prince, 33, looked dashing in the brand's Twill Topcoat in grey, according to Hello magazine, as he and Markle toured Scotland's Edinburgh Castle.

Although Club Monaco is currently American-owned, it's roots are Canadian. In 1985, Canadian entrepreneurs Joe Mimran (of Joe Fresh), Saul Mimran, and Alfred Sung opened the label's first store on Toronto's Queen St. W., and it remained a Canadian company until it was bought by Polo Ralph Lauren in 1999.

Harry also wore Club Monaco — the Wool Topcoat in olive — for the couple's first official appearance of the year on Jan. 9 as they toured London's Reprezent radio station. During that outing, Markle, 36, also wore Canadian, including a camel coat by Smythe and a belt by Aritzia.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Reprezent 107.3FM on Jan. 9, in London.

And Canadian designers have taken note.

After Markle was photographed wearing her $995 Smythe coat in January, the label's designers spoke out in admiration of the former "Suits" star's fashion sense.

"Meghan has shown unwavering commitment to her timeless style," co-designers Andrea Lenczner and Christie Smythe told Hello magazine at the time.

"[Markle]'s owned this coat for over a year and has worn it previously," they added. "We are so proud and flattered that it made it to her new home in London."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an official photocall to announce their engagement at Kensington Palace, Nov. 27.

Markle has previously worn Canadian labels from brands such as Montreal-based Mackage (at a charity event) and Toronto's Line The Label during her and Harry's official engagement announcement photocall at Kensington Palace in November.

So what Canuck fashion will we see on Prince Harry next? Perhaps a Joe Fresh quilted vest? A Rudsak beanie? Or maybe a classic Hudson's Bay striped sweater? Come on, Meghan Markle — please make our Canadian fashion dreams come true and outfit Harry in Canuck clothes from head to toe!

