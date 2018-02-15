President Donald Trump on Thursday responded to the massacre at a South Florida high school by suggesting students and the surrounding community could have done more to prevent the attack.

So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!

At least 17 people were killed and 15 injured after a troubled former student opened fire on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday, police said. Nikolas Cruz, 19, had been expelled from the school the previous year for "disciplinary reasons," and many of his former classmates told media on Wednesday that he displayed problematic behavior.

"Honestly a lot of people a lot of people were saying it was going to be him," one student told CBS Miami. "We actually, a lot of kids threw jokes around like that, saying that he's the one to shoot up the school, but it turns out everyone predicted it. It's crazy."

A former teacher, Jim Gard, told the Miami Herald that Cruz reportedly wasn't allowed to carry a backpack on the school campus, and that "there were problems with him last year threatening students."

It wasn't like there wasn't concern for him. Boward County Mayor Beam Furr on Cruz

Contrary to Trump's tweet, it does appear that authorities were aware of Cruz's behavior before the attack. A former neighbor told The New York Times that Cruz's late mother called the police on her two sons on multiple occasions, though she stressed that she didn't think the boys were violent. Broward County Mayor Beam Furr told CNN that Cruz had been treated at a mental health clinic in the past and was somewhat on officials' radar.

