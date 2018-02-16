Alberta To Issue 250 Cannabis Store Licences In 1st Year Of Operation

EDMONTON — Alberta expects to issue 250 licences for cannabis stores in the first year of operation and says anyone who wants to run a weed shop must undergo extensive background checks.

Alberta Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley says the province is balancing the need to provide cannabis with keeping communities safe and the product away from anyone under 18.

Starting March 6, the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission is to begin accepting applications for licences.

Senate not expected to vote until June 7

Stores will be allowed to be open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. and will have to be 100 metres away from schools and health-care facilities.

Employees also will have to get background checks and take a workshop to learn things such as how marijuana affects your health.

The federal government had hoped to make cannabis legal July 1, but the Senate is not expected to vote on the proposed law until June 7.

That will push the implementation date into the late summer or fall.

Earlier On HuffPost: