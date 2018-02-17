An artist recently decided to honour all the victims of school shootings by highlighting a man who gave his life to save others. Pia Guerra, a Canadian comic book artist who also creates editorial cartoons, was inspired by the story of Aaron Feis, an assistant football coach and security guard at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Feis died Wednesday during a mass shooting at the school while using his body to shield students from gunfire.

It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis. He was our Assistant Football Coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories pic.twitter.com/O181FvuHl3 — MS Douglas Football (@MSDEagles) February 15, 2018

Guerra told BuzzFeed that a "light bulb went off, one that gave me a huge lump in my throat" when she saw his story on the news. She knew that she needed draw her idea. The bittersweet cartoon features Feis being greeted in heaven by all the victims of previous school shootings.

Guerra posted her cartoon on Twitter and it quickly got attention, receiving more than 5,000 likes and 2,000 retweets. It clearly resonated with many.

Pia, I thought I couldn't cry anymore from the last two days.

When I saw your drawing, I cried hysterically for a half hour and I couldn't stop...

Godbless you for drawing this! I'm going to pass this around, already posted on Facebook!!

Hopefully will make a difference!! — Squirrel Girl 2018💥 (@annv05) February 16, 2018

That genuinely made me cry a little. — If it were easy, I wouldn't be famous. (@JAMALIGLE) February 15, 2018

I thought I was numb to school shootings but this found a crack. — Jennifer Binis (@JennBinis) February 15, 2018