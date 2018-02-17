All Sections
    02/17/2018 07:21 EST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Kim Boutin Wins Bronze In 1,500-Metre Short-Track Speedskating At PyeongChang Olympics

    Canadian faced social media death threats from an earlier medal win.

    Canada's Kim Boutin, left, leads during a heat of the women's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event.

    Canadian short-track speedskater Kim Boutin has her second bronze medal of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games after finishing third in the women's 1,500 metres.

    Boutin, from Sherbrooke, Que., came through a crowded seven-skater field to claim the bronze in a time of two minutes 25.834 seconds.

    South Korea's Choi Minjeong won gold while Li Jinyu of China took silver.

    Marianne St-Gelais of Saint-Felicien, Que., failed to qualify for the final after she was penalized in her semifinal.

    Boutin won her first ever Olympic medal on Tuesday when she took bronze in the women's 500. The win was not without controversy, the Canadian received a wave of death threats after Korea's Choi Min-jeong was disqualified and lost the bronze.

    More to come.

