    02/17/2018 07:33 EST

    Sam Girard Wins Gold In 1,000-Metre Short-Track Event In PyeongChang

    Young skater wins Canada's fifth gold medal of these Games.

    Canada's Samuel Girard has won gold in the 1,000-metre short-track speedskating event.

    Canada's Samuel Girard has won gold in men's 1,000-metre short-track speedskating at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

    "I think I'm not realizing right now. I think I will realize a little later," Girard said. "For now I'm just enjoying the moment. For my family, my coach, I'm really, really happy right now."

    John-Henry Krueger of the U.S., took silver while Seo Yira of South Korea collected bronze.

    Girard, 21, had finished fourth in his semifinal but advanced when fellow Canadian Charles Hamelin of Sainte-Julie, Que., was assessed a penalty.

    Canada's Samuel Girard, front, competes in the 1,000-metre-event in short-track speedskating.

    "Just before the race he (Hamelin) said to me, 'Let's go, you can do this'. He gave me a tap on the back. We train together, all the team was behind me on this medal," Girard said.

    Girard finished just off the podium earlier in the Games in the 1,500.

    MORE:2018 Olympicscanada olympics 2018korea olympicsNewsolympics 2018Samuel Girardshort track speed skatingSpeedskatingteam canada