Hockey goalie Cam Ward shared a heartfelt moment on the ice with his son on Friday night that was nothing short of awwww-inducing.

The Saskatchewan native, who plays for the Carolina Hurricanes, got to enjoy the sight of his son Nolan skating towards him on an NHL rink for the first time.

Special Father-Son moment between Cam & Nolan Ward before tonight's #Canes game.



Joining Cam in the crease for the anthem was son Nolan, who was Youth Starter of the Game. pic.twitter.com/NtbhuTJ5o3 — Jon Chase (@JChasesthoughts) February 17, 2018

"It was a moment he and I will always remember," Ward told the News & Observer. "I was kind of hoping it would happen before my playing days were over, so it's nice to check that box off. That was really cool for both of us."

Nolan was born deaf and had cochlear implant surgeries when he was 9½ months old and 5 years old so that he could hear.

Ward recounted his experience being Nolan's dad in an emotional article on the Player's Tribune in 2016.

"We were willing to try any technology that could help our child hear us tell him that we loved him. However hard it might be," he wrote.

These days, Nolan is thriving. Not only can he hear his parents tell him they love him, but he can also say it back and is for all intents and purposes a "normal kid," according to Ward.

He also gives Ward excellent advice like, "Daddy, you really need to try harder to stop the puck."

At Friday's game, Nolan was a Youth Starter, one of five young hockey players chosen to stand next to a starting Hurricane player during the national anthem. The seven-year-old is well on his way to following in his father's footsteps: he also plays as a goalie and wears the number 30 in his youth hockey league, Bardown reported.

He shared an adorable fistbump with his dad before he skated off the ice.

Nolan Ward was tonight's Youth Starter of the Game and skated out right next to his dad.#LoveThisGame pic.twitter.com/CQcRFmfYVE — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) February 17, 2018

And the next day?

"This morning, after the fact, he said it was one of the coolest things he's ever done and something he'll always remember," Ward told The News & Observer.