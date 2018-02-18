All Sections
    ALBERTA
    02/18/2018 19:32 EST | Updated 55 minutes ago

    Troy Black Dies In Mexico After Wife’s Plea For Blood Donors

    Troy and Lindsay Black were vacationing in Puerto Vallarta.

    Canadian Press
    Lindsay Black/Facebook
    Lindsay Black took to Facebook on Friday to ask for blood donations.

    CALGARY — A Calgary man who suddenly became ill while on vacation in Mexico has died.

    Jonathan Denis says his friend Troy Black began vomiting in Puerto Vallarta on Thursday and doctors found a tear in his esophagus.

    A social media campaign began when it appeared that the hospital where Black was being treated didn't have enough blood for a transfusion, inspiring many people to donate blood in Canada and abroad.

    Denis says he received a text message from Black's wife, Lindsay, saying he died Saturday night from cardiac arrest.

    Arrangements are being made to bring his body back to Calgary.

    Denis says Black is the son of former Alberta MLA Pat Nelson, who served from 1989 to 2004.

    Canadian Press
