CALGARY — A Calgary man who suddenly became ill while on vacation in Mexico has died.

Jonathan Denis says his friend Troy Black began vomiting in Puerto Vallarta on Thursday and doctors found a tear in his esophagus.

A social media campaign began when it appeared that the hospital where Black was being treated didn't have enough blood for a transfusion, inspiring many people to donate blood in Canada and abroad.

Denis says he received a text message from Black's wife, Lindsay, saying he died Saturday night from cardiac arrest.

Arrangements are being made to bring his body back to Calgary.

Denis says Black is the son of former Alberta MLA Pat Nelson, who served from 1989 to 2004.

