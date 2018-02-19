All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    02/19/2018 21:53 EST | Updated 48 minutes ago

    Cassie Sharpe Wins Gold In Ski Halfpipe At PyeongChang Olympics

    Canadian skier led the final from her very first run.

    • Canadian Press
    Matthias Hangst via Getty Images
    Cassie Sharpe of Canada competes in the ski halfpipe final.

    Canadian freestyle skier Cassie Sharpe has won gold in the women's ski halfpipe competition at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

    Sharpe, from Comox, B.C., finished with a score of 95.80 on a cool, sunny morning at Phoenix Park.

    France's Marie Martinod took silver after crashing in her final run, guaranteeing Sharpe the top spot.

    American Brita Sigourney won bronze.

    Canada's Medal Winners At The PyeongChang Olympics

    Sharpe was the last skier to compete in the three-run final after winning the qualifying session a day earlier.

    She set the tone early in the final, getting a 94.40 in her first run down the halfpipe and following it up with a 95.80 in the second.

    The best of three runs is a skier's final score in ski halfpipe.

    Calgary's Rosalind Groenewoud finished 10th overall.

    Also on HuffPost Canada:

    • Canadian Press
    MORE:canada olympics 2018Cassie Sharpekorea olympicsNewsolympics 2018Ski Halfpipeteam canada