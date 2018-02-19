All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    02/19/2018 17:32 EST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Missouri Kids' Baseball Team Will Raffle Off AR-15 Despite Criticism

    The players selling tickets are between seven and nine years old.

    Getty Images/iStockphoto
    A modern custom AR-15 (M4A1) carbine is seen on a wooden surface.

    NEOSHO, Mo. — A Missouri youth baseball team is moving ahead with a raffle of an AR-15 rifle despite criticism it received after a similar gun was used to kill 17 in a Florida high school.

    Coach Levi Patterson told the Kansas City Star the fundraiser for the third-grade team in Neosho, Missouri, had been planned before last week's shooting in Parkland, Florida.

    He says his heart breaks for the shooting victims, but said gun raffles have been going on for years. He also said none of the children on the team would be forced to sell raffle tickets. Players selling tickets range in age from seven to nine.

    The weapon was offered by a player's father who is a co-founder of a local gun store. The winner must pass a background check.

    ___

    Information from: The Kansas City Star

    Also On HuffPost:

    MORE:AR-15 riflesFlorida school shootinggun rafflegun violenceNewsU.S. News