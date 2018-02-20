OTTAWA — A national pilots association is raising alarm bells over new accident numbers showing a year-over-year jump in incidents involving commercial airliners.

The Transportation Safety Board says the increase in airline incidents overall is partly due to a higher number of flight training accidents.

The Canadian Federal Pilots Association argues the jump in incidents can be traced to federal government cutbacks in oversight.

​​​​​​​New figures today from the Transportation Safety Board show that there were 94 incidents in 2017 involving commercial aircraft operators, a jump from the 63 recorded in 2016 and higher than the five-year average of 79 incidents.

Large passenger airliners were involved in nine of those incidents last year.

The board also says the first known collision between a commercial aircraft and a drone was among the 921 overall aviation incidents last year.

