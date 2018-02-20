All Sections
    • BUSINESS
    02/20/2018 13:38 EST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Canadian Federal Pilots Association Blames Government Cutbacks For Jump In Airline Incidents

    New figures show a jump in incidents from 2016, higher than the five-year average.

    • Canadian Press
    Bayne Stanley/The Canadian Press
    An Air Canada Boeing 777-300ER (C-FIVW) jet airliner is met by emergency vehicles at Vancouver International Airport, Aug. 30, 2017.

    OTTAWA — A national pilots association is raising alarm bells over new accident numbers showing a year-over-year jump in incidents involving commercial airliners.

    The Transportation Safety Board says the increase in airline incidents overall is partly due to a higher number of flight training accidents.

    The Canadian Federal Pilots Association argues the jump in incidents can be traced to federal government cutbacks in oversight.

    ​​​​​​New figures today from the Transportation Safety Board show that there were 94 incidents in 2017 involving commercial aircraft operators, a jump from the 63 recorded in 2016 and higher than the five-year average of 79 incidents.

    Large passenger airliners were involved in nine of those incidents last year.

    The board also says the first known collision between a commercial aircraft and a drone was among the 921 overall aviation incidents last year.

    Canadian Press
