    NEWS
    Canada's Rachel Homan Loses Her Curling Match To Britain, Won't Make Podium

    Since 1998, men's and women's team have won a medal in every Games.

    Canada's skip Rachel Homan, left, teammate Emma Miskew plan their next move during their women's curling match against Britain at the 2018 Winter Olympics, Feb. 21, 2018.

    PyeongChang — Canada will not win an Olympic medal in women's curling for the first time.

    Rachel Homan's fifth loss Wednesday eliminated them from medal contention.

    Since curling made its return to the Winter Olympics in 1998, Canadian teams had won a men's and women's medal in every games.

    Homan's team fell 6-5 to Britain's Eve Muirhead in the morning draw.

    Canada's Rachel Homan in the Japan vs. Canada women's round robin at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics on February 19, 2018.

    The Canadians needed to win it and their round-robin finale against Olympic Athletes from Russia to avoid elimination.

    The top four teams in the round robin advance to the semifinals.

    More coming.

