PyeongChang — Canada will not win an Olympic medal in women's curling for the first time.

Rachel Homan's fifth loss Wednesday eliminated them from medal contention.

Since curling made its return to the Winter Olympics in 1998, Canadian teams had won a men's and women's medal in every games.

Homan's team fell 6-5 to Britain's Eve Muirhead in the morning draw.

The Canadians needed to win it and their round-robin finale against Olympic Athletes from Russia to avoid elimination.

The top four teams in the round robin advance to the semifinals.

