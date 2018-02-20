PyeongChang — Canada will not win an Olympic medal in women's curling for the first time.
Rachel Homan's fifth loss Wednesday eliminated them from medal contention.
A tough, tough loss to end playoff hopes, but be proud of @TeamHoman. They never stopped fighting and will keep fighting to their final game here at #Pyeongchang2018— Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) February 21, 2018
Since curling made its return to the Winter Olympics in 1998, Canadian teams had won a men's and women's medal in every games.
Homan's team fell 6-5 to Britain's Eve Muirhead in the morning draw.
The Canadians needed to win it and their round-robin finale against Olympic Athletes from Russia to avoid elimination.
The top four teams in the round robin advance to the semifinals.
