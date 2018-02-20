Monday night's gold-medal winning performance by Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir is likely the last time we're going to see the duo in Olympic competition. And it had Canadian fans feeling all the feelings.

Those watching at home were likely a little emotionally vulnerable after watching the duo perform the skate of their lives in PyeongChang — a steamy, breathtaking ice-dance free skate set to songs from "Moulin Rouge." The tears might have started welling up after seeing the elation and relief in Scott and Tessa's faces, knowing they've become the most-decorated figure skaters in Olympic history.

And then, broadcaster CBC sprung a little surprise that unleashed the flood: a montage of the two-decade-long career of Virtue and Moir set to the Jim Cuddy's quiet ballad, "Pull Me Through."

Here's a clip of it. Keep a tissue handy. You have been warned.

You can also watch the full montage on the CBC's site.

The tribute features several of Virtue and Moir's most memorable moments: clips from their gold medal skate at the 2010 Olympics and from that heartbreaking silver in Sochi, to name a few. It also shows us the depth and intensity of the pair's nearly lifelong partnership.

After watching it, Canadians on Twitter needed a moment.

CBC: How do we make this moment more emotional?

Jim Cuddy: I got this. #TeamCanada #TessaAndScott — Mike Morrison (@mikesbloggity) February 20, 2018

More like sob uncontrollably on demand — Shania Christensen #VIRTUEMOIR (@ShaniaRose22) February 20, 2018

We now check in live with every single Canadian after the Virtue and Moir musical montage set to Jim Cuddy: #VirtueMoir #VirtueAndMoir pic.twitter.com/l2hdRowPdk — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) February 20, 2018

NO NOT A MONTAGE SET TO JIM CUDDY I'M GONNA DIE — Onson Sweemey (@ChurchCarlton) February 20, 2018

The swift response to the video surprised the man responsible for the video, Tim Thompson.

Wow! Thanks so much everyone for the overwhelming heartfelt response to the Tessa and Scott tribute. What a night for them!! The video will be posted online tomorrow when they go on CBC for an interview. — Tim Thompson (@b0undless) February 20, 2018

At least we know who to blame. We might need more tissues over here.

Also on HuffPost Canada: