All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • BUSINESS
    02/20/2018 14:56 EST | Updated 55 minutes ago

    Leon's, The Brick To Pay Up Over Allegedly Deceptive 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Deals

    Both retailers will be making $750,000 contributions to charity.

    • Canadian Press
    A customer walks through a Leon's store in Toronto, Mon. Nov. 12, 2012. The Competition Bureau says it has reached an agreement with Leon's Furniture Ltd. and the Brick Ltd. regarding allegations of deceptive marketing practices.

    OTTAWA — The Competition Bureau says it has reached an agreement with Leon's Furniture Ltd. and the Brick Ltd. regarding allegations of deceptive marketing practices.

    As part of the settlement, Leon's and the Brick have agreed to each donate $750,000 worth of home furnishings over two years to charities to be approved by the regulator.

    The regulator alleged in July 2013 that the retailers' "buy now, pay later" promotions, often resulted in customers paying more than advertised and should be stopped.

    Earlier on HuffPost Canada:


    The additional costs ranged from processing or administrative fees, delivery fees and taxes.

    The companies have also agreed to adhere to the bureau's guidance on the proper use of disclaimers in advertising and the disclosure of fees associated with their financing plans.

    Leon's Furniture Ltd. owns both the Leon's and the Brick banners.

    Also on HuffPost:

    • Canadian Press
    MORE:Businessbuy now pay laterCompetition BureauLeons FurniturenewsThe Brick