Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir will forever be Canadian legends thanks to their gold medal wins at the PyeongChang Olympics. The pair beat their own record for the ice dance short program, won gold for Team Canada, won gold in individual ice dance, and became the most-decorated Olympic figure skaters of all time.

Speechless.

This is the moment we have dreamed about. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for all of the support.

This one is for you, Canada!

🇨🇦❤️🇨🇦#VirtueMoir #XX #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/EAt0EYm8bO — Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue) February 20, 2018

But while their momentous win was certainly a call for celebration, it also marked the end of Virtue and Moir's Olympic run.

"I think it's a nice end to our Olympic career here," Virtue, 28, told CBC Sports after winning gold. "I can't help but think about the 20 years we've spent working for this moment."

Considering the pair's history, they couldn't have chosen a better time to end their Olympic career. Back in 2010, Virtue and Moir competed at their first Olympic Games in Vancouver and became the first North Americans to win gold for ice skating. They then returned to the 2014 Sochi Games and won silver for Team Canada before announcing their retirement.

Although the pair decided to sit out of the 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 seasons, they missed ice dancing. Returning for a final hurrah at the PyeongChang Olympics, Virtue and Moir not only reclaimed their title as champions, but also did themselves and Canada proud!

So now that their Olympic careers are over, many fans are wondering what the pair will get up to next. Here are five possibilities.

1. They'll continue skating, of course

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir win gold for ice dance at the PyeongChang Olympics.

Just because we won't see Virtue and Moir competing at the 2022 Winter Games doesn't mean the pair will stop skating. After all, the duo didn't even stop performing when they took their two-year hiatus!

The fact is that these two can't stop, won't stop skating together. "I think that's the reason why we came back," Moir said of their partnership, according to The National Post. "I wouldn't even think about skating with somebody else. The whole reason I wanted to come back to skating was to be close to Tessa again and to share those moments. [Cue us crying and wishing with all our heart that they were married or at least dating.] We are very proud of our business relationship and it's been very, very special for 20 years."

So dry your tears, fans. This won't be the last time we see them!

2. They might return to sports broadcasting

Virtue and Moir react after competing in the ice dance short dance figure skating event during the 2018 Winter Games.

We wouldn't be surprised if Virtue and Moir started commentating, considering this is what they did during their brief retirement from 2014 to 2016. The pair certainly knows their stuff when it comes to figure skating and the public can't get enough of them, so this career move just makes sense.

3. Virtue will continue her fashion pursuits

The 28-year-old has her own jewelry line with Hillberg & Berk, a Canadian company aimed at empowering women. In 2015, founder Rachel Mielke revealed that the company chose to work with Virtue because "she is really one of those women who has harnessed her own destiny and really taken control of her own life."

Since then, Virtue has branched out into eyewear as well, and in January, the figure skater launched an eyewear collection with Montreal-based company BonLook, which she co-designed. Considering Virtue's growing popularity, it's likely she'll continue her successful fashion pursuits.

4. They'll help Patrick Chan open his skating academy in Vancouver?

Gold medalists Team Canada (Patrick Chan, Gabrielle Daleman, Kaetlyn Osmond, Meaghan Duhamel, Eric Radford, Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir) after the figure skating team event at the 2018 Games.

While this may only happen in our dreams, it's not too outlandish to hope that maybe, just maybe, Virtue and Moir will team up with fellow Canadian Olympic skater Patrick Chan after retirement. That would be some serious #figureskatinggoals.

Chan announced that he would hang up his skates after the 2018 season, but he also revealed that he'd partner with Hockey Canada to open a skating academy in Vancouver. Considering Chan, Virtue and Moir have worked together in the past — they helped Canada win gold in a team figure skating event in PyeongChang, for instance — it would be incredible to see them collaborate again to promote skating sports to Canadian youth.

Although there hasn't even been a hint of this happening from any of the Olympians, perhaps the public can persuade them?

5. They could become skating coaches

This seems like a logical move for Virtue and Moir now that they're officially legends in the figure skating world, although they haven't hinted that this is the direction they'll take. Not only would their countless fans put them in high demand, but the pair has also proven their love of training young talent.

In 2015, Lindt sponsored a cross-Canada tour for the pair, who went to six cities to teach kids about skating exercises, footwork and ice dance routines. "We were thrilled with the prospect of going across Canada, getting into clubs and having that one-on-one interaction with the next generation of skaters," Virtue told CBC at the time.

But since the duo hasn't officially announced their retirement or post-Olympic plans yet, it looks like we'll just have to wait and see what they get up to next.

How we want to be remembered is by inspiring the next generation. Scott Moir

"If it is the end we are extremely pleased with that," Moir said after the pair won gold in PyeongChang on Tuesday. "We'll probably make an announcement in the coming days, but for us we just want to enjoy this right now and let the dust kind of settle and figure out what's next." (Like an engagement announcement? Sorry, sorry, we can't help ourselves.)

Commenting on their legacy, Moir humbly added, "I would say that how we want to be remembered is by inspiring the next generation, and that goes for Canadians and anyone in the world. Hopefully ice dance has come to a new level."

Also on HuffPost: