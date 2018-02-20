All Sections
    02/20/2018

    York Regional Police Admit Marijuana Won't Make Men Grow Breasts

    They had to issue a correction after comments that an officer reportedly made to teens.

    • Canadian Press
    AURORA, Ont. — Police north of Toronto are trying to clear the air after officers reportedly told a group of teens that marijuana use can lead to "enhanced mammary growth in men.''

    York Regional Police Service spokeswoman Const. Laura Nicolle says the erroneous information was included in a presentation by officers for high school students last week.

    Nicolle says the police force was contacted on social media by several people who were at the session, questioning the link between cannabis and growth in that area in men.

    In a tweet Friday afternoon, police say marijuana does not cause "enhanced mammary growth in men,'' adding that the force is "working to address'' the misinformation by the officers.

    Nicolle says police are looking into exactly what the officers told the students and where they got that information.

