    02/21/2018 00:55 EST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Canada's Brady Leman Wins Ski Cross Gold In PyeongChang

    Leman crashed in the final of the same event in Sochi.

    • Canadian Press
    MARTIN BUREAU via Getty Images
    Canada's Brady Leman celebrates after winning the men's ski cross final.

    Canada's Brady Leman has won gold in men's skicross at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

    Leman, from Calgary, was looking for redemption after finishing fourth at the 2014 Sochi Games.

    He was in the big final with Toronto's Kevin Drury, who finished fourth after crashing early in the race.

    With two skiers in the four-man big final, Canada was guaranteed at least one medal.

    David Duncan of London, Ont., was fourth in the small final, putting him eighth overall.

    MARTIN BUREAU via Getty Images
    Canada's Brady Leman crosses the finish line first in the men's ski cross big final.

    Montreal's Chris Del Bosco crashed in an earlier heat and was taken to hospital where he was conscious and stable.

    A spokesperson for Freestyle Canada told The Canadian Press that Del Bosco has a suspected pelvic injury.

    More to come.

    • Canadian Press
