Canada's Brady Leman has won gold in men's skicross at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Leman, from Calgary, was looking for redemption after finishing fourth at the 2014 Sochi Games.

He was in the big final with Toronto's Kevin Drury, who finished fourth after crashing early in the race.

With two skiers in the four-man big final, Canada was guaranteed at least one medal.

David Duncan of London, Ont., was fourth in the small final, putting him eighth overall.

Canada's Brady Leman crosses the finish line first in the men's ski cross big final.

Montreal's Chris Del Bosco crashed in an earlier heat and was taken to hospital where he was conscious and stable.

A spokesperson for Freestyle Canada told The Canadian Press that Del Bosco has a suspected pelvic injury.

More to come.