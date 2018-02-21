All Sections
    • LIVING
    02/21/2018 15:25 EST | Updated 47 minutes ago

    Brigette Lacquette Receives Sweet Tribute From Fans In Remote Canadian Community

    "Thank you, Mrs. Uniam's Gr. 1 class from Kawawachikamach."

    An Indigenous Canadian Olympian was thrilled to learn that she has some young fans in a remote part of Quebec.

    A large artwork depicting Brigette Lacquette, who is on Canada's women's ice hockey team, adorns a door at Jimmy Sandy Memorial School in Kawawachikamach, Que, along with the inspiring phrase "Go Canada Go."

    Former Montreal Canadiens player Joé Juneau was in Kawawachikamach Tuesday and posted a photo of the artwork, created by teacher Shannon Uniam and her Grade 1 class, to Facebook.

    Lacquette was delighted by the tribute and shared the photos on Twitter and Facebook.

    "I'm loving the support from back home in Canada!" she wrote. "Thank you, Mrs. Uniam's Gr. 1 class from Kawawachikamach."

    Uniam said she was "super excited" that Lacquette noticed the class's tribute.

    "Good luck on tonights game, all the way from Kawawachikamach! Quebec... Naskapi Nation is cheering for you!" Uniam wrote on Lacquette's Facebook post.

    The first Indigenous woman to compete on Canada's women's ice hockey team, Lacquette herself is from tiny Mallard, Man., according to the National Post. The community had a population of 120 people, according to the 2006 census.

    Lacquette's father is Métis and her mother is from a First Nation in Saskatchewan.

    Watch: Meet the Indigenous athletes repping Team Canada

    Juneau said that he witnessed the impact Lacquette has had on Indigenous kids in Kawawachikamach.

    "Regardless of the Gold or Silver, Hockey Canada, Team Canada and Bridgette [sic] will have accomplished something far more important that a medal," he wrote on Facebook.

    Lacquette has also impressed another hockey great. Retired NHLer Theo Fleury, who is Métis, tweeted his good wishes to the Olympian as she goes for gold.

    She's not the only Indigenous person on Team Canada in Pyeongchang. Men's hockey player Rene Bourque, who has Métis heritage, and snowboarder Spencer O'Brien, who is of Haida/Kwakwakw'wakw ancestry, are also in this year's Games.

