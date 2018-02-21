In 1999, Canadian Olympian Isabelle Brasseur was diagnosed with a congenital heart condition after a successful career as a pair skater.

That condition is called cardiovascular syncope, defined as a temporary loss of consciousness due to decreased blood flow to the brain, according to the Montreal Health Institute.

But, as Brasseur tells HuffPost Canada in the video above, when describing her symptoms to doctors, she says they told her she was healthy. Now, the 47-year-old says she wants more women to be "diligent" when paying a visit to the doctor. "If you have a glitch don't be afraid to look into it," she says.

Isabelle Brasseur and Lloyd Eisler skate as a part of the Champions on Ice Tour.

Prior to her diagnosis, the Kingsbury, Que. native was partnered with skater Lloyd Eisler, and together, they won two Olympic medals and the 1993 World Championships. In 1996, Brasseur was inducted into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame.

According to The Heart and Stroke Foundation, heart disease and stroke kill 31,000 Canadian women annually, but most women are unaware how prevalent it actually is.

