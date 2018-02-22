All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    02/22/2018 07:23 EST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Canada Wins Bronze In 5,000-Metre Short-Track Relay

    Charles Hamelin wins one more medal as he leaves Olympic stage.

    • Canadian Press
    Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
    Canada takes bronze in the 5,000-metre short-track relay.

    Canada's short-track speedskating team has captured bronze in the men's 5,000-metre relay final at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

    The Canadian team of Samuel Girard, Charles Hamelin, Charle Cournoyer and Pascal Dion crossed the finish line in six minutes 32.282 seconds.

    Hungary won gold in an Olympic record while China took silver.

    Girard, who is making his Olympic debut, just missed out on a medal earlier in the day, finishing fourth in the 500 final. He won gold in the 1,000 earlier in the Games.

    More coming.

    Also on HuffPost Canada:

    • Canadian Press
    MORE:canada olympics 2018Charles Hamelinkorea olympicsNewsolympics 2018Short Track Speed skating relayteam canada