All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    02/22/2018 06:56 EST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Kim Boutin Wins Silver In 1,000-Metre Short-Track, Her Third Medal In PyeongChang

    She won bronze in the 500-metre and 1,500-metre earlier in the Games

    • Canadian Press
    ARIS MESSINIS via Getty Images
    Canada's Kim Boutin competes in the women's 1,000-metre event.

    Canada's Kim Boutin has won the silver medal in the women's 1,000-metre short-track speedskating race at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

    It's Boutin's third medal at the 2018 Games. She also claimed bronze in the women's 500 and 1,500.

    Boutin, from Sherbrooke, Que., raced to a medal in a time of in one minute 29.956 second an impressive five-skater field that included world record holder Shim Sukhee of South Korea.

    Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands won gold, while Arianna Fontana of Italy took bronze.

    Marianne St-Gelais of Saint-Felicien, Que., was eliminated in the quarterfinals, ending her bid to pick up an Olympic medal for a third straight Games.

    Valerie Maltais of Saguenay, Que., was eliminated in the semifinals.

    More coming.

    • Canadian Press
    MORE:canada olympics 2018Kim Boutinkorea olympicsNewsolympics 2018Short track speedskatingteam canada