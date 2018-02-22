OTTAWA — The stunning oversight that allowed a man convicted of attempted murder to be invited to a party in New Delhi with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is rocking Canada's ties with India just as the government is trying to boost trade in Asia.

The fiasco has left relations between the two countries at an all-time low, said one former Liberal cabinet minister, while other observers call it proof the government must jettison the photo ops in traditional Indian clothing in favour of a more serious foreign policy stance.

Ujjal Dosanjh, a former Liberal health minister, ex-premier of British Columbia and one-time provincial attorney general, accused his old federal party of being too close to Sikh separatists even before Trudeau's arrival Sunday in India.

Inviting Jaspal Atwal to a reception, however, was the last straw, Dosanjh suggested.

Atwal was convicted of attempting to kill Indian cabinet minister Malkiat Singh Sidhu on Vancouver Island in 1986. He was also charged, but not convicted, in connection with a 1985 attack on Dosanjh, a staunch opponent of the Sikh separatist movement's push for an independent state of Khalistan.

"Mr. Trudeau can perhaps salvage our relationship (with India), but I think it hit rock bottom with this," Dosanjh said in an interview Thursday.

"It was already sliding downwards from the moment they got to India."

Trudeau's office said the invitation was a mistake and was rescinded as soon as Atwal was discovered on the guest list. However, He showed up at a reception earlier in the week in Mumbai and was photographed with Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the prime minister's wife.

Dosanjh said he couldn't believe what he was seeing when he saw the photograph.

"I don't particularly want the man punished again, but it was disbelief that he would be able to associate with a reception in Mumbai," said Dosanjh.

"How could the RCMP, how could the PMO, how could the high commissioner — how could all three of them — be blind to this?"

I hope PM @JustinTrudeau and his family had a very enjoyable stay so far. I particularly look forward to meeting his children Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien. Here is a picture from my 2015 Canada visit, when I'd met PM Trudeau and Ella-Grace. pic.twitter.com/Ox0M8EL46x — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 22, 2018

Trudeau's turbulent trip to India is drawing domestic political criticism and raising eyebrows

Atwal was added to the guest list by British Columbia MP Randeep Sarai, one of 14 MPs in India with Trudeau. Sarai has acknowledged he should have used better judgment.

Either the RCMP dropped the ball in properly vetting the guest list, or they were given a false name that didn't raise a flag, said David Hyde, a Toronto-based security and risk management specialist.

"To me, it's pretty unconscionable that it would happen."

The incident is embarrassing for the prime minister, said Chris Mathers, a security consultant who helped protect 24 Sussex Drive as a young Mountie when Trudeau's father held office.

But Sarai didn't help matters by independently inviting Atwal to the reception.

"If the members of Parliament themselves are working at cross-purposes to the security services, how are we supposed to prevent stuff like this?"

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets the people during his visit to the holy Sikh shrine of Golden temple in Amritsar, India on Feb. 21, 2018.

The incident raises questions about the ability of Trudeau's office to plan and execute a foreign trip, said David Mulroney, a career public servant who served as a foreign policy adviser to former prime minister Stephen Harper.

"We shouldn't be sending the prime minister into situations that are uncertain and where the visit is consumed by the drama of whether something that should have been predictable happens or not. That's happening too much."

Mulroney, a former Canadian ambassador to China, recalled Trudeau's December trip to the People's Republic, where he faced criticism for being unable to announce the start of formal free trade talks.

All of it is a symptom of something more serious: a failure to think seriously about our interests in the world, said Mulroney.

'It's beginning to backfire'

"We're relying too much on how photogenic and how popular we think the prime minister is, and it's beginning to backfire on us."

Trudeau's turbulent trip to India has drawn criticism from the Conservatives and raised eyebrows internationally.

Trudeau had to profess his support for a united India after local journalists and pundits accused him of being soft on Sikh separatists. And some critics insist Trudeau is being snubbed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even though the two are to meet on Friday.

Modi tweeted he is looking forward to meeting Trudeau and that he appreciated "his deep commitment to ties between our two countries."

But his decision to wait five days to meet Trudeau is a deliberate demonstration of his displeasure over Canada's handling of the Sikh issue, Mulroney said.

"It is a real signal that all is not well and he doesn't appreciate what he's hearing about our position," he said. "He's got a strong personality and he's not afraid of sending strong messages."