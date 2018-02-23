All Sections
    • NEWS
    02/23/2018

    Bruce McArthur, Alleged Toronto Serial Killer, Charged With Another Murder

    Police still have to identify three sets of remains.

    • Canadian Press
    THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Facebook
    Bruce McArthur, of Toronto, is shown in this Facebook image.

    Toronto police have laid a new murder charge against alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur, bringing the total number of men he's accused of killing to six.

    Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga says investigators have identified a set of remains recovered from a property linked to McArthur as that of 40-year-old Skanda Navaratnam, who went missing in 2010.

    The Canadian Press/HO-Toronto Police Service
    Skanda Navaratnam is shown in an undated police handout image.

    Idsinga says Navaratnam's remains — and those of five other people — were found in large planters at a residential property where 66-year-old McArthur worked as a landscaper.

    He says police still have to identify three sets of remains.

    Toronto Star via Getty Images
    Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga speaks to the media where investigators removed evidence from inside the home at 53 Mallory Cres., Toronto Feb. 8, 2018.

    McArthur was charged last month in the death of 49-year-old Andrew Kinsman, and the presumed death of 44-year-old Selim Esen, both of whom went missing from Toronto's gay village in 2017.

    Police laid three more first-degree murder charges against McArthur about two weeks later, related to the disappearances of Majeed Kayhan, 58, and Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and the death of Dean Lisowick, either 43 or 44, who had never been reported missing.

    • Canadian Press
