Canada's bid for a third-straight Olympic gold medal in men's hockey has ended with a 4-3 semifinal loss to Germany.

Team Canada pushed back hard in the third period, pulling two goals back, but the Germans held on.

The Canadians had won Olympic gold in 2010 and 2014. But this year's tournament doesn't feature NHL players like Vancouver and Sochi.

It was only Germany's second victory in 30 meetings with Canada in Olympic and world championship play.

Canada will play the Czech Republic for the bronze medal on Saturday while the Germans go for gold Sunday against the entry from Russia.

