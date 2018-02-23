All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    02/23/2018 09:39 EST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Team Canada Will Play For Bronze After Losing Men's Hockey Semifinal

    Germany upsets Canada 4-3, will play OAR for gold.

    • Canadian Press
    Getty Images
    Canada's Cody Goloubef collides with Germany's Yasin Ehliz. Canada lost its semifinal game against Germany and will play for bronze.

    Canada's bid for a third-straight Olympic gold medal in men's hockey has ended with a 4-3 semifinal loss to Germany.

    Team Canada pushed back hard in the third period, pulling two goals back, but the Germans held on.

    The Canadians had won Olympic gold in 2010 and 2014. But this year's tournament doesn't feature NHL players like Vancouver and Sochi.

    It was only Germany's second victory in 30 meetings with Canada in Olympic and world championship play.

    Canada will play the Czech Republic for the bronze medal on Saturday while the Germans go for gold Sunday against the entry from Russia.

    More to come.

    • Canadian Press
    MORE:canada olympics 2018Hockeykorea olympicsNewsolympics 2018team canada