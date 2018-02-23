All Sections
    • PARENTS
    02/23/2018 17:37 EST | Updated 1 hour ago

    We Should All Aspire To Be As Carefree As Hadrien Trudeau In India

    The three-year-old's shenanigans have been the highlight of the visit.

    Justin Trudeau's trip to India with his family has certainly had its ups and downs.

    But one thing about the visit that's hard to dispute is how completely his youngest son Hadrien, 3, has stolen the show.

    After all, no matter who your parents are, when you're a preschooler, you have no choice but to be true to yourself.

    Like when he grabbed a bouquet and ran for it


    Hadrien sure likes his flowers. Upon landing in India, he made his way down the red carpet with a bouquet handed to his father by a welcoming official, leaving the rest of the Trudeaus to do all the hand-shaking without him.

    The Associated Press

    THE CANADIAN PRESS

    He even snatched himself a hefty bouquet again the next day.

    THE CANADIAN PRESS

    But that wasn't the end of flower power


    Adam Scotti - PMO/CPM
    At the Rajghat in New Delhi, Feb. 23, 2018.

    OK this just looks fun. We'd be tempted to do it too.

    He wouldn't let a cricket bat practically the size of his body hold him down


    Adam Scotti - PMO/CPM

    He's tiny but he's fierce.

    He's comfortable making himself right at home


    Don't we all just wish we could flop down onto the ground when we're tired? This was probably the three-year-old's most relatable moment.

    THE CANADIAN PRESS
    During a visit to Rajghat Gard in New Delhi, Feb. 23, 2018.

    He did it again while visiting Sabarmati Ashram (as seen in the second photo of this Instagram slideshow).

    And one more time when meeting India's prime minister.

    The Associated Press

    Same, Hadrien.

    He had no qualms about running around with a hat covering his face


    THE CANADIAN PRESS

    Sometimes the world is just better in the dark?

    When he saw his chance to bolt, he took it


    Twitter/AdamScotti

    Adam Scotti - PMO/CPM

    Ah yes, a valiant attempt at a breakaway at the Taj Mahal.

    Sadly, he was apprehended and was ushered back over to his family. Nice try on the capture, though, Xavier.

    The Associated Press

    Adam Scotti - PMO/CPM

    Cue the tears.

    The Associated Press

    When he just seemed tired of socializing


    Enough with the very impressive people already, Dad.

    The Associated Press

    Even if it did gift us this adorable pic of him shaking hands with someone much taller than him.

    Adam Scotti - PMO/CPM

    Hadrien, your shenanigans are the best.

