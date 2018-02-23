If you thought seeing Scott Moir yelling at a ref at an international hockey game while clutching a beer was the most Canadian sight at the Winter Olympics, then please brace yourself for this.

Behold these special 19 seconds of Team Canada athletes in a bus, singing their hearts out to Celine Dion's quintessential ballad "My Heart Will Go On":

Freestyle skier and gold medallist Mikael Kingsbury uploaded the future Heritage Minute to Twitter on Friday and made sure to tag the artist herself.

In the words of one of the many people on Twitter captivated by the athletes' performance, we're "bleeding maple syrup from this."

you might want to get that checked out by a doctor — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) February 23, 2018

Also On HuffPost: