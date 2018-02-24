A Canadian athlete, his wife and his manager have been arrested in PyeongChang for stealing a car, the Canadian Olympic Committee confirmed at their closing press conference. The group was later released but remain under police investigation.

Canadian Olympic Committee CEO Chris Overholt confirmed on Saturday that an investigation was underway but would not get into further details.

"We can confirm that an incident occurred," said Overholt. "Until we know the results of the investigation, we're not going to be able to provide further information at this time."

The CBC originally reported that the trio were arrested and released after hopping into an idling car and driving it to the athletes' village around midnight on Friday in Korea.

The unnamed athlete and his wife have been charged with theft and the manager who was driving the car was charged with theft and drunk driving, according to local reports.

Canadian Olympic Cttee confirms what police have told CBC and S.Korean media reports that there is a police investigation here involving a Canadian athlete, his wife + mgr. Not releasing names yet. #cbc #breaking #cbcolympics #pyeongchang2018 #olympics pic.twitter.com/xXAUAYnjnz — Nil Köksal (@nilkoksalcbc) February 24, 2018

"It was cold and the car was running so we took it," the athlete reportedly said at the time of arrest.

With files from HuffPost Korea, Canadian Press

Also on HuffPost Canada: