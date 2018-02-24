All Sections
    02/24/2018 01:30 EST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Kim Boutin Picked As Canada's Flag-Bearer For The PyeongChang Olympic Closing Ceremony

    Short-track speedskater won three medals at 2018 Games.

    • Canadian Press
    DIMITAR DILKOFF via Getty Images
    Short-track speedskater Kim Boutin will be Canada's flag bearer for the PyeongChang Olympics.

    Kim Boutin will be Canada's flag bearer at the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Olympics.

    The 23-year-old from Sherbrooke, Que., carried on Canada's strong tradition in short-track speedskating, racing to three medals in Pyeongchang — silver in the 1,000 metres, and bronze in both the 500 and 1,500.

    It was a roller-coaster Games for Boutin, who received death threats on social media after the South Korean star Minjeong Choi was disqualified in the 500. Some South Korean fans blamed Boutin.

    Ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir were Canada's flag bearers at the opening ceremony.

    More to come.

    • Canadian Press
