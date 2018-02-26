VANCOUVER — A pileup on British Columbia's Coquihalla highway has sent 29 people to hospital in conditions the Provincial Health Services Authority says range from stable to critical.

Spokesperson Amy Robertson says the crash just north of Hope, B.C. was reported Sunday around 8 p.m. local time and involved six vehicles — two transport trucks, two buses and two passenger vehicles.

Robertson says the injured were transported by air and ground ambulances to hospital, while another 136 people who were not hurt were taken to a warming centre in Hope.

The accident forced the closure of the Coquihalla in both directions between Hope and Merritt for about seven hours.

Drive BC tweeted early this morning that the highway had since been reopened to northbound traffic, but there was no estimate on when the southbound lanes would be cleared.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.

