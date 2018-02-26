Instant Pot Multicookers At Risk Of Melting, Company Warns

Canadian company Instant Pot is warning its customers that some models of its popular multicooker are prone to overhearing and melting.

The company says it has received "a small number reports" that its Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker can overheat, causing melting on the underside of the device.

The company says it believes only models with certain batch codes are affected, namely: 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734, and 1746.

Watch: Some Instant Pots are overheating, melting

To find the batch code on your model, look for a four-digit number on the silver label on the underside of your multicooker. The number is at the bottom right of the silver label.

The company is asking customers with the affected models "to immediately stop use of the product."

"We want you to know that we take any problem with our products extremely seriously as safety and quality are our primary concern, and we are working cooperatively with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)," Instant Pot said on its Facebook page.

The company said it will provide updates on the situation.

Designed by a group of former Nortel employees in Ottawa, Instant Pot launched its first cookers in 2010.

The company experienced a recall in 2015, when some of its Pot Smart-60 cookers were found to leak electricity, causing electrical shocks to users. The company reported only four such incidents.

