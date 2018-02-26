Netflix Canada: What's Good For March 2018?

March 2018 is Women's History Month, and to celebrate, Netflix Canada is featuring women — both in front of and behind the camera — in many of their new offerings.

For example, "Marvel's Jessica Jones" Season 2 premieres on March 8, and not only does it star kickass women (Krysten Ritter, Rachael Taylor, Carrie-Anne Moss, Rosario Dawson) but every episode of this new season was directed by a woman (Jessica wouldn't have it any other way.)

And the new film "First Match," which tells the story of a teen girl who signs up for an all-boys wrestling team, was written and directed by Olivia Newman and features rising star Elvire Emanuelle.

So what are you going to watch in March? Check out highlights below and find our selections under the gallery:

TV Shows

"Jessica Jones" Season 2 — Available March 8

Jessica grapples with more demons from her past as she hunts down the source of her powers and faces off with a mysterious killer.

"My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai — Available March 9

David Letterman returns in a monthly series of in-depth interviews with globally relevant personalities, plus field segments expressing his curiosity.

Movies

"First Match" — Available March 30

Hardened by years in foster care, a teenage girl from Brooklyn decides that wrestling boys is the only way back to her estranged father.

"Ladies First" — Available March 8

Born amid poverty and limited women's rights in the village of Ratu, India, Deepika Kumari rose to become the top female archer in the world at age 18.

What's going:

We all know that a new month means some TV shows and movies will be leaving Netflix. Here's what we'll be saying goodbye to from Netflix Canada in March 2018:

March 1

"12 Years A Slave"

"Heartland" Seasons 1-8

March 4

"Prison Break" Seasons 1-4

"Angel" Seasons 1-5

"Roswell" Seasons 1-3

March 6

​​​​​"The Finest Hours"

March 9

"Daddy's Home"

March 20

"Zootopia"

March 31

"Zoolander 2"