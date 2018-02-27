All Sections
    • BUSINESS
    02/27/2018 09:58 EST | Updated 3 hours ago

    FedEx Says It's Sticking With The NRA

    The company says it will not deny service based on political views or policy positions.

    • The Associated Press
    Kacper Pempel / Reuters
    A FedEx Express Boeing 737-45D OO-TNN aircraft is seen at the Chopin International Airport in Warsaw, Poland Jan. 8, 2018.

    NEW YORK — Another company, FedEx, has become embroiled in an intensifying discussion about guns in the United States after the school massacre in Parkland, Florida.

    While more than a dozen major U.S. companies have ended business partnerships with the National Rifle Association, FedEx says it's sticking with the group and has not asked to be removed from the NRA website where members are offered corporate discounts.

    The Memphis, Tennessee, delivery company said it differs with the NRA and believes weapons like the AR-15 assault-style rifle that was used to kill 17 people in Florida shouldn't be owned by civilians.

    But it says that it's a common carrier, and will not deny service based on political views or policy positions.

    UPS is out there.

    The decision drew instant reaction across social media from both sides of the issue and potential backlash from some customers.

    One company vowed to take its 100,000 annual shipments elsewhere if FedEx does not end its partnership with the NRA.

    "The NRA is supporting stuff that we don't get behind,'' said Jeni Britton Bauer, founder of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams.

    "UPS is out there,'' she said.

    Some backlash from dropping partnerships

    But dropping partnerships with the red-hot NRA is also not a safe bet.

    Georgia's Republican Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, president of the state Senate and a leading candidate to succeed Gov. Nathan Deal, threatened on Monday to derail a $50 million sales tax exemption on jet fuel for Delta after it ended its NRA partnership.

    Delta Air Lines Inc. is based in Atlanta.

    United Continental Holdings, Inc., based in Chicago, also cut ties to the NRA, but has not seen a similar political backlash.

    Other companies that have severed relationships with the NRA include Metlife, Hertz, Avis, Enterprise, Best Western, and Wyndham.

