Tessa Virtue's Sassiest Tweets Make Us Love Her Even More

On the ice, Tessa Virtue's every move — each turn, lift, twizzle and dramatic eyebrow arch — is deliberate, choreographed, and calculated to draw us in to her passionate, bold, and sometimes playful performance.

Off the ice, well, same, really.

Her Twitter game is 100 per cent (you guys, she's tweeted at Colbie Smulders, Patrick J. Adams, and Justin Trudeau), and even though we honestly didn't think it was possible to love Virtue any more than we already do, here we are.

After all, along with her ice dancing partner Scott Moir, Virtue won two gold medals in PyeongChang, paid tribute to Gord Downie at the Olympic Gala skate, had to tone down a routine that was too sexy for the judges, made us believe in true love (even though she and Moir swear they're not dating OMG just stop it, you two!) inspired some of the best memes on the internet, and set a ratings record when 4.3 million people tuned in to watch her and Moir skate for a gold medal on Feb. 19.

But then she went ahead and also showed some serious sass on Twitter, and we died. And we're not alone: Virtue was the second-most mentioned Canadian athlete on Twitter during the Olympic Games (second only behind Moir), according to data from Twitter Canada, and she gained 2.5 times more Twitter followers than she had before the Games began.

The world loves her, and they love her on Twitter, too.

From calling out Moir for missing practice, to connecting with celebs and politicians, here are fives times Tessa Virtue earned a gold medal in social media.

1. When she reached out to this "Suits" celebrity in the most perfect way.

And we'll just be over here jet lagged, drinking beer, and watching Suits — Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue) February 22, 2018

2. When she clapped back at Ryan Reynolds.

And here I've been wracking my brain to come up with a post-competition career path ... Scott, get the mini van! — Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue) February 22, 2018

3. When her ice dance partner was too busy drinking beer at a hockey game to come to practice.

My reaction when I didn't have my partner-in-crime at the "mandatory" exhibition practice today 🤣



SO happy at least one of us could be there to cheer on our girls! I'm with you in spirit!!!!!



💪🏻🇨🇦❤️👏🏻 https://t.co/4Yr6AD6T89 — Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue) February 22, 2018

...which we love him for, though.

4. When music legends Hall and Oates wanted to make her dreams come true.

What a memorable night!!! Thanks @arkellsmusic for celebrating with @TeamCanada. Also, you had me at the Hall & Oates cover .... ❤️ https://t.co/gvBQGVwwJ2 — Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue) February 25, 2018

Oh @arkellsmusic, you make my dreams come true 💫 pic.twitter.com/SQML58xJmQ — Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue) February 25, 2018

I thought we made your dreams come true? 🤔🤔



Congrats on the gold btw! 😎 — Hall & Oates (@halloates) February 26, 2018

We've been a little Out of Touch...and Everytime You Go Away I worry you won't Wait For Me. Good to have you back, boys - you'll always be my number One (on One) ❤️ @halloates https://t.co/I0xQcc0ihv — Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue) February 27, 2018

5. When ALL the celebs and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just fawned over her and she was cool as anything.

❤️❤️❤️ — Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue) February 22, 2018

I simply cannot express how special it has been to receive your messages of encouragement and support. They've been read and re-read countless times, and have added great meaning to our Olympic moments. Thank you. A million times thank you ❤️💃🏻 — Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue) February 22, 2018

Thank you so much, Mr. Prime Minister! There's no greater thrill than representing Canada. Looking forward to getting back on home soil and celebrating with everyone soon! 🇨🇦 — Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue) February 22, 2018

Wow, so kind!! Thank you ever so much for the support ❤️🇨🇦 — Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue) February 15, 2018

And ya, there was that time she (almost) flew a plane.

PyeongChang or bust! Thanks to our @AirCanada family for sending us off feeling so supported (and safe - that is, as soon as we get out of the cockpit) 🇨🇦✈️🇰🇷 #roadtopyeongchang #VirtueMoir #XX pic.twitter.com/XQvcSFT0oM — Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue) February 5, 2018

UGH STOP BEING THE BEST, ALREADY!

How long until she gets her own talk show, though?

