    • NEWS
    02/27/2018 12:30 EST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Toronto Transit Commission Investigating Video Of Man Riding On Back Of Subway Train

    The man was reportedly inebriated when he shot the video.

    Toronto's transit authority said an investigation is underway after a video has surfaced of a man taking a joyride on the back of a subway train.

    The man appears to have filmed himself hanging onto a moving Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) train. The camera turns to his face and he yells "I'm on the back of a train!"

    According to CityNews, the 20-year-old man in the video said the stunt was on his "bucket list" and that he was inebriated when he shot it a year ago.

    'Absolutely don't do it'

    Spokesperson Kadeem Griffiths said the TTC takes incidents like this "very seriously."

    "Absolutely don't do it, it's incredibly dangerous and, quite frankly, so stupid to do," Griffiths told HuffPost Canada.

    "Someone could seriously get hurt or killed doing a stunt like this."

    Griffiths said TTC's transit enforcement unit is looking into the video and possible fines the man in the video could be facing.

    BlogTO claims the rider is a York University student named Liam Halsett, who describes himself as a "professional train-rider" in his Instagram bio. The video is credited to a user named Blizzard.Fingers, a handle that belongs to "Liam H." on Instagram.

