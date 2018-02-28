All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ALBERTA
    02/28/2018 13:01 EST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Alberta Court Of Appeal Upholds Ban On Random Drug Tests At Suncor Energy Sites

    Suncor and the union have been battling over the tests since 2012.

    Chris Helgren / Reuters
    A Suncor refinery is seen in Sherwood Park, near Edmonton, Nov. 13, 2016.

    EDMONTON — The Alberta Court of Appeal has upheld an injunction that stops random drug and alcohol testing at Suncor Energy sites.

    A Court of Queen's Bench judge granted the injunction last December after the union representing thousands of oilsands workers requested one.

    Unifor Local 707-A had argued that random testing violates workers' rights and privacy.

    Calgary-based Suncor said in its appeal that random tests are needed to bolster safety.

    Suncor and the union have been battling over the tests since 2012.

    Unifor is also seeking leave to appeal an earlier court ruling related to the issue to the Supreme Court of Canada.

    Also On HuffPost:

    MORE:Albertaalberta Court of AppealCourt of Queen's Benchrandom drug testsSuncor EnergyUnifor Local 707