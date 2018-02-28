All Sections
    02/28/2018 08:54 EST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Dick's Sporting Goods To Stop Selling Assault-Style Rifles

    The CEO said the system that's in place won't stop gun sales to dangerous people.

    • The Associated Press
    Dick's Sporting Goods exterior. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. is a Fortune 500 American corporation in the sporting goods and retail industries.

    NEW YORK — Dick's Sporting Goods will immediately end sales of assault-style rifles in its stores and won't sell guns to anyone under 21 years old following the school massacre in Parkland, Florida.

    Dick's Chairman and CEO Edward Stack said on "Good Morning America'' Wednesday that after the shooting the company "felt it needed to do something."

    Stack says that the gunman, Nickolas Cruz, had purchased a gun at a Dick's store, but not the one used at the school shooting, even though all existing rules were followed. Stack says that the system that's in place won't stop sales to dangerous people and said lawmakers must do something.

    Stack said Dick's is prepared for any potential backlash, but will not change its policies on gun sales.

