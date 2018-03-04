The Time's Up movement made itself heard at the 2018 Oscars.

On Sunday, Ashley Judd, 49, and Mira Sorvino, 50, walked the red carpet together and talked to media outlets about why the Time's Up movement was just getting started.

"This movement isn't stopping, we're going forward until we have an equitable and safe world for women," Sorvino told ABC News on the red carpet. "We want to change things for every woman everywhere working in any workplace."

Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino at the 2018 Oscars.

Later that evening, Judd, Annabella Sciorra, and Salma Hayek took to the stage to introduce a reel of "trailblazers" discussing the need for more diversity in Hollywood.

"Those of us who have come forward have often been ... shamed," Judd said to the audience. "The changes we are witnessing are being powered by new voices .... finally saying time's up," she continued.

"We [will] work together to make sure next 90 years ... include diversity, inclusion," Hayek added.

Some of the trailblazers included in the video reel included Mira Sorvino, Lee Daniels, Ava DuVernay, Rees Dees, Greta Gerwig, Barry Jenkins, Kumail Nanjiani, and Sarah Silverman.

"There's nothing to be scared of, it's just equality," Silverman says in the video.

Salma Hayek, Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra held hands, whispered in conversation and Sciorra sang along to the performance of Stand Up For Something as they waited to take the stage. #oscars pic.twitter.com/YuipuSSp2w — Rebecca Keegan (@ThatRebecca) March 5, 2018

Judd was one of the first women to speak out against Harvey Weinstein in a New York Times exposé in October, alleging the former producer sent her up to his hotel room, where he met her wearing a bathroom and asked if he could give her a massage or have her watch him shower.

Sorvino also alleged that Weinstein met her in his hotel room where he massaged her shoulders and chased her around his room, while Sciorra, an Italian-American actress, alleged that the former mogul raped her after he forced his way into her apartment in the 1990s.

Time's Up was created in response to the women, such as Judd and Sorvino, and men who spoke out about allegedly experiencing sexual harassment and assault by powerful people in the industry, including Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K. and dozens more.

The Time's Up action plan was signed and supported by hundreds of women in Hollywood and beyond. It calls for an end to "sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace," notes the Time's Up website.

"The struggle for women to break in, to rise up the ranks and to simply be heard and acknowledged in male-dominated workplaces must end; time's up on this impenetrable monopoly," Time's Up's open letter in The New York Times said.

The legal defence fund set up by the movement has so far raised more than $21 million and has taken on 1,000 cases, reports CNN.

Vocal advocates for the movement include Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Natalie Portman, Judd, America Ferrera, and superstar producer Shonda Rhimes.

"If this group of women can't fight for a model for other women who don't have as much power and privilege, then who can? ... We just reached this conclusion in our heads that, damn it, everything is possible. Why shouldn't it be?" Rhimes previously told the Times.

Although we didn't see as many black outfits on the red carpet as we did at the 2018 Golden Globes, some celebs, including Jane Fonda, Sam Rockwell, and Patrick Stewart, wore Time's Up pins to show they haven't forgotten the movement and that the conversation needs to continue.

