All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • POLITICS
    03/04/2018 21:10 EST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Bill Morneau Doesn’t Want To Talk About Last Year's 'Bulls**t' (Follow-Up Podcast)

    But we do.

    Justin Tang/Canadian Press
    Finance Minister Bill Morneau participates in a TV interview after tabling the budget in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Feb. 27, 2018.

    OTTAWA — Despite a rough past year, Finance Minister Bill Morneau remains cool and seemingly collected. At least on the outside.

    His Liberal government's new budget is a chance to turn a new page from a series of controversies from the Tories hammering him over his forgotten French villa to accusations his former company could pocket millions from tax treaty changes.

    Morneau sat down with HuffPost Canada's Althia Raj for a frank interview on the "Follow-Up" politics podcast, which includes a little reflection and a bit of hindsight:

    More from HuffPost Canada:


    Related on HuffPost:

    MORE:althia rajBill morneaucanada budget 2018follow up podcastnewsPolitics