OTTAWA — Despite a rough past year, Finance Minister Bill Morneau remains cool and seemingly collected. At least on the outside.

His Liberal government's new budget is a chance to turn a new page from a series of controversies from the Tories hammering him over his forgotten French villa to accusations his former company could pocket millions from tax treaty changes.

Morneau sat down with HuffPost Canada's Althia Raj for a frank interview on the "Follow-Up" politics podcast, which includes a little reflection and a bit of hindsight:

